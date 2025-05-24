Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is 53.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 367,439 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

