CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.16 Per Share

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1559 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a 120.6% increase from CK Hutchison's previous dividend of $0.07.

CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CKHUY opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded CK Hutchison from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

