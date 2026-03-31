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Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Clarke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.88 and traded as high as C$23.25. Clarke shares last traded at C$23.25, with a volume of 4,304 shares traded.

Clarke Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Clarke (TSE:CKI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 17.21%.The firm had revenue of C$18.83 million for the quarter.

Clarke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarke Inc is an investment holding company that invests in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. It operates in two segments namely, Investment and Hospitality. The Investment segment includes investments in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. The Hospitality segment includes the ownership and operation of hotels and the provision of hotel management services to third parties by Holloway. The maximum revenue for the company is generated from the Hospitality Segment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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