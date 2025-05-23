Clean Harbors FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by Zacks Research

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.42. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors' current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors' Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $227.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50 day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.28. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

