Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 5.4% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.68. 3,749,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,855,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Get Cleanspark alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLSK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $20.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 4.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 59,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cleanspark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleanspark in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cleanspark by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company's stock.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cleanspark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cleanspark wasn't on the list.

While Cleanspark currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here