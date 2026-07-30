Clear Str Upgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to "Strong-Buy"

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Clear Str from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $279.00 to $227.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $163.86 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $351.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,617 shares of company stock worth $34,238,909. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results: Second-quarter revenue increased 165.5% year over year to approximately $1.07 billion, surpassing the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share were double the $0.39 analyst expectation and rose from $0.10 a year earlier. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Second-quarter revenue increased 165.5% year over year to approximately $1.07 billion, surpassing the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share were double the $0.39 analyst expectation and rose from $0.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised substantially: Bloom lifted its 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, above the roughly $3.7 billion consensus. EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 also exceeds the prior consensus estimate of $1.99. Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Product Growth, View Up

Bloom lifted its 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, above the roughly $3.7 billion consensus. EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 also exceeds the prior consensus estimate of $1.99. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a key catalyst: Strong product sales and onsite-power demand reflect growing electricity needs from data centers. An expanded Brookfield partnership provides up to $25 billion in financing support for deployments, potentially improving Bloom’s ability to convert its backlog into revenue. Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock

Strong product sales and onsite-power demand reflect growing electricity needs from data centers. An expanded Brookfield partnership provides up to $25 billion in financing support for deployments, potentially improving Bloom’s ability to convert its backlog into revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $295 target, while JPMorgan maintained Overweight but reduced its target from $346 to $314. BMO cut its target from $279 to $227 and retained a Market Perform rating, highlighting continued uncertainty despite the improved outlook.

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $295 target, while JPMorgan maintained Overweight but reduced its target from $346 to $314. BMO cut its target from $279 to $227 and retained a Market Perform rating, highlighting continued uncertainty despite the improved outlook. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility are risks: The stock has experienced a sharp pullback after a substantial multi-year advance, encouraging profit-taking. Its elevated valuation, negative reported P/E and high beta leave shares particularly sensitive to changes in sentiment and interest-rate expectations.

The stock has experienced a sharp pullback after a substantial multi-year advance, encouraging profit-taking. Its elevated valuation, negative reported P/E and high beta leave shares particularly sensitive to changes in sentiment and interest-rate expectations. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure is a headwind: Technology and AI-related stocks were broadly weaker ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision, potentially limiting the benefit of Bloom’s strong company-specific results in the short term.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here