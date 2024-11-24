Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,517 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,761 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises 1.5% of Penserra Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cloudflare worth $69,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company's stock worth $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,616,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,265,000 after acquiring an additional 855,334 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,732 shares of the company's stock worth $115,526,000 after acquiring an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,670 shares of the company's stock worth $103,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $104.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $244,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,681,643.20. This represents a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,194 shares of company stock valued at $46,804,995. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.88.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

