CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Shares Up 8.1% - Here's Why

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT - Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.9550. 1,971,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,044,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

CMBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CMB.TECH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CMB.TECH in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of -0.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 22.69%.The firm had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.37 million.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. CMB.TECH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CMB.TECH during the second quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CMB.TECH by 221.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

