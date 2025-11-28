CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CMB.TECH in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMB.TECH presently has an average rating of "Sell".

CMB.TECH Price Performance

CMB.TECH stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 4,128,601 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,850. CMB.TECH has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.02.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.37 million. CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 22.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMB.TECH during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CMB.TECH by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMB.TECH by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,292 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period.

CMB.TECH Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

