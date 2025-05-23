CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $141,210.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.60. 632,875 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,380. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $286.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. CME Group's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group's payout ratio is 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

