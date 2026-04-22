CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $284.40, but opened at $275.06. CME Group shares last traded at $279.25, with a volume of 841,531 shares.

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Key Headlines Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record top-line and volumes: CME reported record Q1 revenue (~$1.9B) and a quarterly record for daily contracts (36.2M, +22% YoY), along with record adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS — evidence demand for derivatives remains robust. PR Newswire

Record top-line and volumes: CME reported record Q1 revenue (~$1.9B) and a quarterly record for daily contracts (36.2M, +22% YoY), along with record adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS — evidence demand for derivatives remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Reported results vs. varying expectations were mixed: CME posted EPS $3.36 and revenue ~$1.88B — a beat versus some consensus figures but a hair below other estimates depending on the source, leaving investors with mixed signals on the quarter’s magnitude. Zacks — metrics vs. estimates

Reported results vs. varying expectations were mixed: CME posted EPS $3.36 and revenue ~$1.88B — a beat versus some consensus figures but a hair below other estimates depending on the source, leaving investors with mixed signals on the quarter’s magnitude. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and sustainability questions: the earnings call discussed drivers of record activity but investors are focused on whether elevated volumes are durable (macro/volatility dependent); the transcript provides detail on mix, product performance and outlook items to watch. Earnings call transcript

Management commentary and sustainability questions: the earnings call discussed drivers of record activity but investors are focused on whether elevated volumes are durable (macro/volatility dependent); the transcript provides detail on mix, product performance and outlook items to watch. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — “double miss” perception and profit-taking: several outlets framed the quarter as a miss versus some street forecasts (or "in line" with high expectations), prompting sellers despite the record metrics; that framing drove the immediate share weakness. Benzinga — stock under pressure

Market reaction — “double miss” perception and profit-taking: several outlets framed the quarter as a miss versus some street forecasts (or "in line" with high expectations), prompting sellers despite the record metrics; that framing drove the immediate share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Positioning and flows — institutional/insider moves add headwinds: recent fund rebalancings and disclosed insider sales (noted in filings and data services) may amplify sell pressure following the print. QuiverQuant — filings & holdings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $309.94.

Get Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from CME Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Caldwell Trust Co raised its position in shares of CME Group by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in CME Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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