Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Up 11.1% - Here's Why

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.20 and last traded at $123.94. Approximately 248,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 572,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 633.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

