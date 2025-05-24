Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Issue Dividend Increase - $1.12 Per Share

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1203 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 87.4% increase from Coca-Cola HBC's previous dividend of $0.60.

CCHGY opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

