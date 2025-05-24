Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Lowered to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Coca-Cola HBC to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 38,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

