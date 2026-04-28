CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $75.44, but opened at $79.52. CocaCola shares last traded at $79.5660, with a volume of 6,866,918 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS.

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CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus (EPS $0.86 vs. $0.81 expected; revenue $12.47B vs. $12.28B expected), signaling stronger top‑ and bottom‑line momentum. Article Title

Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus (EPS $0.86 vs. $0.81 expected; revenue $12.47B vs. $12.28B expected), signaling stronger top‑ and bottom‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coca‑Cola raised its annual adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–$3.270 (consensus ~3.23), reflecting management confidence in pricing and mix — a clear catalyst for upside. Article Title

Coca‑Cola raised its annual adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–$3.270 (consensus ~3.23), reflecting management confidence in pricing and mix — a clear catalyst for upside. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth in concentrate sales and resilient demand for higher‑priced drinks; WSJ and other reports note profit rises driven by concentrate volumes sold to bottlers. Article Title

Management highlighted growth in concentrate sales and resilient demand for higher‑priced drinks; WSJ and other reports note profit rises driven by concentrate volumes sold to bottlers. Positive Sentiment: Premarket reaction: shares jumped (reported ~3% premarket) after the beat and guidance raise, showing initial investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Premarket reaction: shares jumped (reported ~3% premarket) after the beat and guidance raise, showing initial investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and investor slide deck provide detail on regional performance and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not new directional news. Press Release & Slide Deck

Company press release and investor slide deck provide detail on regional performance and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not new directional news. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and commentary ahead of the print focused on pricing power vs. volume tradeoffs; background reading for investors assessing sustainability of the beat. Article Title

Analyst previews and commentary ahead of the print focused on pricing power vs. volume tradeoffs; background reading for investors assessing sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Market concerns persist about consumer fatigue from price increases and soft volumes; several articles warn pricing may be wearing thin and could limit upside if volumes don’t recover. Article Title

Market concerns persist about consumer fatigue from price increases and soft volumes; several articles warn pricing may be wearing thin and could limit upside if volumes don’t recover. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and modest recent share gains (KO up only ~6% over the last year) leave less room for disappointment — investors cited a stretched P/E vs. growth expectations. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the company's stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $342.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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