CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 2.2% - What's Next?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.76 and last traded at $81.2970. Approximately 20,004,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,852,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $349.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,004. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 775,921 shares of company stock valued at $61,885,810. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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