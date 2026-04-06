Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 2.7% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.5760. 17,635,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 29,369,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Coeur Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.31%.The firm had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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