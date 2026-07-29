Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Down 7.3% - Time to Sell?

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $12.0090. Approximately 175,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,218,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

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Key Cogent Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cogent Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Dave Schaeffer is scheduled to present at three upcoming investor conferences, including the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on August 10. The events could provide management an opportunity to address demand, backlog and dividend concerns, although no new financial guidance was announced. Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Three Upcoming Conferences

CEO Dave Schaeffer is scheduled to present at three upcoming investor conferences, including the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on August 10. The events could provide management an opportunity to address demand, backlog and dividend concerns, although no new financial guidance was announced. Neutral Sentiment: The legal notices cover investors who purchased Cogent securities generally between February 29, 2024, and May 1 or May 2, 2026. September 21, 2026 is the deadline for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff. The filings are allegations, not findings of wrongdoing, and the notices themselves do not represent a new company operating update. Kaplan Fox Cogent Class Action Deadline

The legal notices cover investors who purchased Cogent securities generally between February 29, 2024, and May 1 or May 2, 2026. September 21, 2026 is the deadline for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff. The filings are allegations, not findings of wrongdoing, and the notices themselves do not represent a new company operating update. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Cogent and certain executives made materially misleading statements or omissions regarding customer demand for optical wavelength services, the nature and sustainability of its reported backlog, and its ability to meet financial objectives and continue paying its dividend. Some complaints also cite potential forced-sale risks and insider share pledging. Kessler Topaz Cogent Securities Fraud Lawsuit

The lawsuits allege Cogent and certain executives made materially misleading statements or omissions regarding customer demand for optical wavelength services, the nature and sustainability of its reported backlog, and its ability to meet financial objectives and continue paying its dividend. Some complaints also cite potential forced-sale risks and insider share pledging. Negative Sentiment: The litigation creates potential financial, legal and reputational risk for Cogent, including possible damages and greater scrutiny of its dividend policy and wavelength business. The complaints link the alleged disclosures to significant share-price declines, including an approximately 29% drop referenced in one notice. Cogent Securities Fraud Class Action and Stock Decline

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $600.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.31 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 842.48% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.Cogent Communications's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cogent Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently -2.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,741. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,586. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Shrier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shrier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the technology company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 208.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,348,897 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $81,933,000 after buying an additional 312,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 77.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 108,875 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company's stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications NASDAQ: CCOI is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent's core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

Further Reading

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