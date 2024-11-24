Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,519 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,434,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,150,716.50. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This represents a 97.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,091 shares of company stock worth $50,033,426. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $251.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $304.64 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 3.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

