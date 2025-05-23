Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 2.9% - Should You Sell?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)'s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $262.81 and last traded at $263.93. 3,868,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 10,176,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.95.

Get Coinbase Global alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $197.95 and its 200 day moving average is $246.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,773 shares in the company, valued at $20,443,250. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,764 shares of company stock worth $35,671,592. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coinbase Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coinbase Global wasn't on the list.

While Coinbase Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here