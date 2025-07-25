Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 11.6% - Here's What Happened

Get Colabor Group alerts: Sign Up

Colabor Group Stock Performance

Colabor Group Inc. ( TSE:GCL Get Free Report )'s share price dropped 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 382,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 93,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The stock has a market cap of C$83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

