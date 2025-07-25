Free Trial
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 11.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Colabor Group logo with Consumer Defensive background

Key Points

  • Colabor Group Inc.'s share price fell by 11.6%, trading as low as C$0.70 before settling at C$0.84 on the latest trading day.
  • Trading volume surged by 309% compared to its average daily activity, with approximately 382,972 shares exchanged.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$83.65 million and aims to market and distribute food-related products across Canada.
  • Colabor Group's current ratio stands at 1.62 and its debt-to-equity ratio is notably high at 153.61.
Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 382,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 93,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The stock has a market cap of C$83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

About Colabor Group

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

