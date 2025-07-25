Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.77.

NYSE CL traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $87.93. 3,186,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company's stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,944 shares of the company's stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company's stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company's stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 665,041 shares of the company's stock worth $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

