Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.64.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 221.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $65,249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $162,791,000 after buying an additional 1,012,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $22,476,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 528.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 742,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,508,000 after buying an additional 624,011 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

