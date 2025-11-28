Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Down 4.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $51.7640. Approximately 418,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 748,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.80.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 449.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,477 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $10,834,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,956 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

