Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.05 and traded as high as $65.52. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 421,886 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the sale, the director owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,842.40. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $276,542.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,638.42. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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