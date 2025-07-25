Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Down 5.6% - Here's Why

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.40. 10,303,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 24,136,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Comcast Stock Down 4.9%

The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Comcast's payout ratio is 32.43%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,986 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

