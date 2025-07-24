Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a 11.1% increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $17.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $15.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $563.18. 502,929 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,448. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $565.02. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $508.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.85. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $572.60.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

