Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $2,599,005.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) Director William Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 7.0%

FIX traded up $120.50 on Thursday, reaching $1,844.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 572,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,488.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.60. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,855.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 39.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,606,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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