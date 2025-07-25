Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Given New $710.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $545.00 to $710.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $599.60.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $92.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $655.55. 545,750 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,784. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $699.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

