Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 91,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session's volume of 37,250 shares.The stock last traded at $39.31 and had previously closed at $39.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commerzbank from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Commerzbank Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 33.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Commerzbank by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Commerzbank by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

