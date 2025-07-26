Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Posts Earnings Results

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of Community Heritage Financial stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Community Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Community Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Community Heritage Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

