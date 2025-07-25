Free Trial
→ The AI Chip Trade is OUT. This is in… (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel logo with Utilities background

Key Points

  • Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel experienced a significant increase in trading volume, with approximately 18,837 shares traded, marking a 317% rise from the previous session.
  • The stock last traded at $7.82, down from the previous close of $7.99, and has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion with a PE ratio of 11.01.
  • In its latest quarterly earnings report, Copel announced an EPS of $0.15 and revenue of $1 billion.
  • Copel operates in the electricity sector in Brazil, providing services across various segments including generation, distribution, and sale of electricity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session's volume of 4,513 shares.The stock last traded at $7.82 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Right Now?

Before you consider Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel wasn't on the list.

While Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines