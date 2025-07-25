Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session's volume of 4,513 shares.The stock last traded at $7.82 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

