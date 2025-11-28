Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.30. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $7.2080, with a volume of 413,988 shares.

Get Compass Diversified alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners IM LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 3,684,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,524 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 771,923 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 738.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 784,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 691,144 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 78.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,157,141 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 509,040 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Compass Diversified, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compass Diversified wasn't on the list.

While Compass Diversified currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here