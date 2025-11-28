Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Compass Diversified logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price action: CODI gapped up premarket, opening at $7.30 versus a prior close of $6.91 and last trading around $7.21 on roughly 414,000 shares.
  • Analyst outlook: Ratings are mixed with a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" (one Buy, two Hold, one Sell) and a consensus price target of $18, while Weiss Ratings reiterated a Sell and Wall Street Zen recently downgraded the stock.
  • Institutional activity and valuation: Several large funds materially increased stakes (Mangrove, Jacobs Levy, Qube, Millennium), driving institutional/hedge fund ownership to 72.73%; market cap is about $546.97M and the company shows a negative PE of -5.65.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.30. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $7.2080, with a volume of 413,988 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners IM LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 3,684,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,524 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 771,923 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 738.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 784,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 691,144 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 78.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,157,141 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 509,040 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Compass Diversified Right Now?

Before you consider Compass Diversified, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compass Diversified wasn't on the list.

While Compass Diversified currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia x 1,000,000
Nvidia x 1,000,000
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines