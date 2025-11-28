Compass (NYSE:COMP) CFO Scott Wahlers Sells 49,900 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) CFO Scott Wahlers sold 49,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 363,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,975. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Compass alerts: Sign Up

Compass Stock Performance

COMP remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,022. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Compass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 2.56.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Compass has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMP

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Compass, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compass wasn't on the list.

While Compass currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here