Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPX. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CMPX opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Anderman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,002 shares during the last quarter. Enavate Sciences GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,005 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,954,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company's stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Further Reading

