Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Pramod Jain purchased 14,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,011.11. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$56,800.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,060 shares of company stock worth $243,597 and sold 17,985 shares worth $145,719. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 3.6%

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$563.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.20. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.61 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Computer Modelling Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.95%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

