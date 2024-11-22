Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem Sells 3,600 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

TSE:CMG traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.47. 206,774 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,856. The company has a market capitalization of C$856.97 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.32.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group's dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Read More

