Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Trading Up 5.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) were up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.63. Approximately 73,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 563,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $79.00.

Concentrix Stock Up 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business's revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,490.54. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,267 shares of company stock worth $648,945. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Concentrix by 769.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company's stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

