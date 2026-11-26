Representative Robert Onder (Republican-Missouri) recently sold shares of Duke Energy Corporation NYSE: DUK. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Duke Energy stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES ACCT" account.

Representative Robert Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial NYSE: AMP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medtronic NYSE: MDT on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HP NYSE: HPQ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney NYSE: DIS on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Mondelez International NASDAQ: MDLZ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications NYSE: VZ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Comcast NASDAQ: CMCSA on 10/29/2026.

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Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8%

DUK stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.40 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.0850 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,680,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5,254.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,735,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $358,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,721 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,202,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,124,004 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $268,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,226,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 244,796 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Cowen set a $138.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $138.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

These are some of the DUK headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target to $142 from $130 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying potential upside from the price cited in the report. Analyst price-target report

Truist Financial raised its price target to $142 from $130 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying potential upside from the price cited in the report. Positive Sentiment: North Carolina regulators approved a 9% rate increase effective January 1, 2027, supporting Duke Energy’s regulated revenue. New rules requiring large customers such as data centers to pay upfront for dedicated infrastructure may also reduce the risk that other customers bear costs for unused assets. Rate-increase and investor analysis

North Carolina regulators approved a 9% rate increase effective January 1, 2027, supporting Duke Energy’s regulated revenue. New rules requiring large customers such as data centers to pay upfront for dedicated infrastructure may also reduce the risk that other customers bear costs for unused assets. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy plans a $756 million battery-storage complex in Goldsboro, described as its largest in North Carolina. The project could expand storage capacity as the utility addresses regional electricity needs. Goldsboro battery project

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Bonnie Titone sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,342,208. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Representative Onder

Bob Onder (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Onder (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Bob Onder earned a bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1983, an M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 1987, and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1993. His career experience includes working as a physician and running a small business.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is an energy company that operates regulated electric utilities and natural gas distribution businesses. Its electric utilities generate, transmit and deliver electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves electric customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its natural gas utilities serve customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Duke Energy traces its roots to a hydroelectric power company established in the early 20th century and expanded through later mergers and acquisitions.

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