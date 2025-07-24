Conrad Wai Sells 118,600 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV - Get Free Report) CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $390,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,494,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,918,214.42. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Conrad Wai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Conrad Wai sold 91,197 shares of Clover Health Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $302,774.04.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 14,300,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,064. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 802,100 shares of the company's stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 355,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company's stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

