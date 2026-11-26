Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 98.14.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 90 to GBX 86 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital Group downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 81 to GBX 75 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 83 to GBX 87 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 86.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.97 EPS for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Agnefjäl purchased 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £246,400. Insiders own 51.91% of the company's stock.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

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