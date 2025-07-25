Construction Stocks To Follow Today - July 25th

Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway, Norfolk Southern, DOW, and Comfort Systems USA are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks represent equity interests in companies engaged in building and engineering projects—ranging from general contractors and specialty trades to building-materials suppliers and heavy-equipment manufacturers. These stocks tend to track economic cycles and are sensitive to factors such as interest rates, housing demand and public or private infrastructure spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.82 on Friday, hitting $225.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average of $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $484.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.23 and a 200-day moving average of $495.41.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $282.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $288.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day moving average of $242.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

DOW (DOW)

Dow, Inc. is a materials science company, which engages in the development of innovative solutions. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, and Performance Materials and Coatings. The Packaging and Specialty Plastics segment consists of hydrocarbons and energy and packaging and specialty plastics.

Shares of DOW traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $25.53. 28,246,621 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,021,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. DOW has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Shares of FIX traded up $126.46 on Friday, reaching $689.29. 941,026 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $510.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.24. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $699.39.

