Cooper Companies (COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $995.12 million for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.020 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ COO opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $112.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cooper Companies stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.'s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here