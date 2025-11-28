Free Trial
Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 1.4% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Copper Fox Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.4% to C$0.38 on Friday, with roughly 145,254 shares traded — a 63% increase versus the average daily volume of 88,965.
  • Market and financials: market capitalization is C$215.67 million with a negative P/E of -346.26 and beta of 1.96; liquidity and leverage metrics show a quick ratio of 1.68, current ratio of 4.74 and debt-to-equity of 0.10.
  • Business focus: Copper Fox Metals is an exploration and development company targeting copper projects including Schaft Creek, Eaglehead, Van Dyke, Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain in British Columbia and Arizona.
  Five stocks we like better than Copper Fox Metals.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 145,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 88,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Copper Fox Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company's fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

About Copper Fox Metals

(Get Free Report)

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

