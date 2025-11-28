Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 1.4% Higher - Should You Buy?

Get Copper Fox Metals alerts: Sign Up

Copper Fox Metals Inc. ( CVE:CUU Get Free Report ) shares were up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 145,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 88,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company's fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

