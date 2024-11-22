COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock Price Up 2.1% - What's Next?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.80. 1,165,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 857,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CDP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.86.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at about $129,344,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company's stock worth $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 179.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,190,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,807,000 after purchasing an additional 764,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 404.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 792,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 635,705 shares during the period.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

