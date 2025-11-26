Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $364,050.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) insider William Guyer sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $364,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,668.30. The trade was a 85.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,507,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $1,798,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,409,800.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. 761,218 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $117.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $135.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company's stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

