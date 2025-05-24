Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts: Sign Up

Core Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core Natural Resources to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. Core Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. This represents a 39.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,037,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CNR. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Core Natural Resources

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Core Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Core Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Core Natural Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here