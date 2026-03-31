Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Shares Down 6.1% - Should You Sell?

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.68 and last traded at $103.4160. 858,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 916,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.18.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research lowered Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $996.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Core Natural Resources's quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently -13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In other Core Natural Resources news, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $4,122,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,000. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $348,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,190 shares in the company, valued at $567,127.80. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,560 shares of company stock worth $5,118,890. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Natural Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,844 shares of the energy company's stock worth $501,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,707,442 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $328,146,000 after purchasing an additional 267,925 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,224 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $66,491,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Core Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $61,107,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company's stock.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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