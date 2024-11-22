Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Director Yadin Rozov Sells 105,000 Shares

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,252,278.29. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 10,487,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,769. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,089 shares of the company's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 55,881 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

