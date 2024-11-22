CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Sells $363,200.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW - Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,292.80. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get CoreCivic alerts: Sign Up

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. 2,755,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,309. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreCivic

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreCivic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreCivic wasn't on the list.

While CoreCivic currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here